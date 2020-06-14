Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:23 PM

163 Apartments for rent in Helotes, TX with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Helotes renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, partic...

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Helotes
1 Unit Available
11206 BURNT SIENNA
11206 Burnt Sienna, Helotes, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,290
3390 sqft
First time Rental Must See! Stunning 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with game room located in beautiful Hearthstone subdivision. Home sits on a gorgeous 3/4 acre lot with mature trees.
Results within 1 mile of Helotes
Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
37 Units Available
Laurel Canyon
10809 Westwood Loop, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$807
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
941 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments are minutes from shopping, dining, recreation. Pet-friendly with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, washer/dryer hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, volleyball court, fitness center, walking trails, bbq/grill area, business center. Access to Anderson Loop.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
15 Units Available
Hidden Lake Apartments
8910 N Loop 1604 West, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$831
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,062
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,409
1175 sqft
Beautiful apartments feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community grounds include park, lake, gym, pool and business center. Near San Antonio city attractions, University of Texas and Lackland Air force Base.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
23 Units Available
Champions Gate
12639 South Hausman Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,054
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,654
1191 sqft
Champions Gate Apartments is conveniently located at 12639 S. Hausman Rd in San Antonio, TX and offers quick and easy access to some of San Antonio's premier shopping and dining experiences at the upscale Shops at La Cantera.
Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
College Park
31 Units Available
Montecito
8302 W Hausman Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$887
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$996
968 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Come home to stylish design and lush surroundings at Montecito.
Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
21 Units Available
Azure Apartments
14030 FM RD 1560, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$944
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,307
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Home-like apartment community features designer touches like farm sinks, a resort-like pool, intrusion alarms and a dog-grooming station. In Northwest San Antonio near the Loop. I-10 and Hwy 16 gets you to downtown within minutes.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Arbor at Sonoma Ranch
1 Unit Available
8806 Imperial Cross
8806 Imperial Cross, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2138 sqft
You'll love the new wood laminate flooring in this beautiful one story featuring an open and inviting family room with corner fireplace and art niche. Island kitchen with breakfast bar, gas cooking, and refrigerator.
Results within 5 miles of Helotes
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
16 Units Available
The Highline
5655 UTSA Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,055
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1306 sqft
Close to I-10 freeway. Round-the-clock gym and laundry. Community dog park, pool and barbecue areas. 1-3 bedroom apartments have in-unit laundry hookups, patios or balconies, and granite-look countertops.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
31 Units Available
OXLY Apartments
5810 Utsa Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1059 sqft
Welcome to Oxly, a stunning community of apartments in San Antonio designed to elevate your lifestyle.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
32 Units Available
Thirty Oaks
11434 Culebra Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$846
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,177
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,348
1355 sqft
Prestigious community with large pool and sundeck. Energy-efficient appliances, comfortable layouts and high-end finishes throughout. Resort-style community minutes from area trails and restaurants. Trendy community with area shops and theaters.
Last updated June 14 at 12:26pm
30 Units Available
Sevona Westover Hills
12105 State Hwy 151, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$840
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1305 sqft
Minutes from SeaWorld San Antonio. Award-winning eco-friendly apartment community with a modern fitness center, resort-style swimming pool and luxury clubhouse modeled after a Texas farmhouse. Select apartments boast Hill Country views.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
32 Units Available
Celeste at La Cantera
6107 Via La Cantera, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$995
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,717
1275 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
42 Units Available
Verandas at Alamo Ranch
6831 Alamo Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1150 sqft
Located near the Government Canyon State Natural Area. Recently renovated luxury complex boasts hardwood floors, air conditioning, walk-in closets and built-in fireplace. Amenities feature pool, playground and internet cafe. Close to Anderson Loop Freeway.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
46 Units Available
Ventura Ridge
5602 Presidio Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant apartments with easy access to 10 and Loop 1604 with nearby shopping and dining. Luxury granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances with premier amenities including a pool, coffee bar, and dog park.
Last updated June 14 at 12:44pm
$
199 Units Available
The Towers
16735 La Cantera Parkway, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,226
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,636
1310 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,546
1732 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Towers in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
3 Units Available
Carmel Canyon
11727 Culebra Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to Loop 1604. 1-3 bedroom apartments with spacious kitchens and bathrooms in a community offering scenic views and resort-style amenities. Detached garages and covered car parking available.
Last updated June 14 at 12:41pm
$
59 Units Available
Arrive Eilan
17803 La Cantera Terrace, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$965
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,085
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,638
1369 sqft
Located just off I-10, close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Units feature high ceilings, full size washer/dryer, wood cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Community has a jogging trail, two pools and a pet park.
Last updated June 14 at 12:10pm
$
25 Units Available
Brynwood Apartments
8711 Bowens Crossing, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1181 sqft
Luxury complex in northwest San Antonio. Each bright and spacious apartment has high ceilings and expansive windows. Easy access to the West Loop 1604. On-site amenities include a pool, courtyard and business center.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Oakland Estates
11 Units Available
Providence Estates Townhomes
6298 Lockhill Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,216
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,856
1387 sqft
Luxury residential community near the Moreno Valley Mall and the Moreno Valley Golf Club. Community features include a resort pool and spa, fitness studio, and well-appointed clubhouse.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
18 Units Available
Vista
10514 Bandera Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$901
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,153
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments have trendy open-concept designs. Large kitchens with microwaves and breakfast bars. Dogs are accommodated via a grooming area and dog park. Bus routes located on Bandera and Prue Roads.
Last updated June 14 at 12:20pm
$
Alamo Farmsteads
41 Units Available
Retreat At Medical Center
6101 Whitby Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$689
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,169
1176 sqft
This beautiful property provides residents with swimming pools, online payments and picnic areas. Apartments feature washer/dryer connections, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Convenient to the Leon Vista Trailhead and shopping along Babcock Road.
Last updated June 14 at 12:01pm
$
16 Units Available
Arroyo Seco Villas
12311 Culebra Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
858 sqft
The home you’ve been dreaming of is waiting for you in San Antonio, Texas. Arroyo Seco is an apartment home community located in a quaint residential neighborhood.
Last updated June 14 at 12:08pm
$
26 Units Available
Retreat at Hart Ranch
6061 De Zavala Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
856 sqft
Welcome to the Retreat at Hart Ranch, located minutes from USAA, UTSA, La Cantera, and The Rim. With easy Access to I-10 and 1604. We offer comfortable One and Two bedroom floor plans for you to call home.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
29 Units Available
Fifty02 Westover Hills
5002 Wiseman Boulevard, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,089
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Fifty02 Westover Hills in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Helotes, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Helotes renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

