Helotes, TX
12814 Red Clay
Last updated January 21 2020 at 4:00 AM

12814 Red Clay

12814 Red Clay · No Longer Available
Location

12814 Red Clay, Helotes, TX 78023
Helotes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Gorgeous four bedroom, two bath single story home in the gated community of Cedar Springs. Formal dining room, breakfast nook, and large family room with fireplace. Gas cooking and water filtration system. New water softener and wood laminate floors. Washer and dryer included. Quiet cul-de-sac location with easy maintenance backyard with covered patio, sprinkler system, and mature trees. Large 2.5 car gargage. Community pool, tennis, and basketball courts. Close to USAA, Westover Hills, The Rim, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12814 Red Clay have any available units?
12814 Red Clay doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Helotes, TX.
What amenities does 12814 Red Clay have?
Some of 12814 Red Clay's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12814 Red Clay currently offering any rent specials?
12814 Red Clay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12814 Red Clay pet-friendly?
No, 12814 Red Clay is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Helotes.
Does 12814 Red Clay offer parking?
Yes, 12814 Red Clay offers parking.
Does 12814 Red Clay have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12814 Red Clay offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12814 Red Clay have a pool?
Yes, 12814 Red Clay has a pool.
Does 12814 Red Clay have accessible units?
No, 12814 Red Clay does not have accessible units.
Does 12814 Red Clay have units with dishwashers?
No, 12814 Red Clay does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12814 Red Clay have units with air conditioning?
No, 12814 Red Clay does not have units with air conditioning.
