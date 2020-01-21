12814 Red Clay

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage pool basketball court

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage tennis court

Gorgeous four bedroom, two bath single story home in the gated community of Cedar Springs. Formal dining room, breakfast nook, and large family room with fireplace. Gas cooking and water filtration system. New water softener and wood laminate floors. Washer and dryer included. Quiet cul-de-sac location with easy maintenance backyard with covered patio, sprinkler system, and mature trees. Large 2.5 car gargage. Community pool, tennis, and basketball courts. Close to USAA, Westover Hills, The Rim, and more!