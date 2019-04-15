All apartments in Helotes
16375 REVELLO DR
Last updated April 15 2019 at 10:17 PM

16375 REVELLO DR

16375 Revello Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16375 Revello Drive, Helotes, TX 78023

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
pool
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to this lovely retreat in a coveted Hill Country gated community. Unique flr plan features custom architectural design w secondary bedrooms located at the sub level of house. Master located on main level w access to the relaxing balcony & its stunning views. Master bath offers over sized Roman shower w double shower heads & luxurious jetted bath tub. Kitchen features gas cooking & stainless appliances. Settle in for the day with a soothing dip in the beautiful in ground pool surrounded by nature.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

