Welcome to this lovely retreat in a coveted Hill Country gated community. Unique flr plan features custom architectural design w secondary bedrooms located at the sub level of house. Master located on main level w access to the relaxing balcony & its stunning views. Master bath offers over sized Roman shower w double shower heads & luxurious jetted bath tub. Kitchen features gas cooking & stainless appliances. Settle in for the day with a soothing dip in the beautiful in ground pool surrounded by nature.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16375 REVELLO DR have any available units?
16375 REVELLO DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Helotes, TX.
What amenities does 16375 REVELLO DR have?
Some of 16375 REVELLO DR's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16375 REVELLO DR currently offering any rent specials?
16375 REVELLO DR is not currently offering any rent specials.