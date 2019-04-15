16375 REVELLO DR

Amenities

Welcome to this lovely retreat in a coveted Hill Country gated community. Unique flr plan features custom architectural design w secondary bedrooms located at the sub level of house. Master located on main level w access to the relaxing balcony & its stunning views. Master bath offers over sized Roman shower w double shower heads & luxurious jetted bath tub. Kitchen features gas cooking & stainless appliances. Settle in for the day with a soothing dip in the beautiful in ground pool surrounded by nature.