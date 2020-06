Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace

Older Home on 8 acres shared with small community of homes. Unique property in Old Town Helotes. Listen to Country Music from your backyard (Flores Country Store). Vacant CLEAN and READY to go. Peaceful!! Flexible Floorplan Master UP or DOWN or use as study or FAMILYROOM with Fireplace and bath. One Car garage and one carport, plenty of room for RV Parking. Owner lives in house up front, inquire there.