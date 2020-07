Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

12107 Ghostbridge - In a gated community- Super Clean 3 bedroom w/ 2 bathroom. Gorgeous stone entry way, wood flooring throughout. Great open kitchen w/ walk in pantry and lots of storage space + refrigerator stays. Beautiful stone wood buring fireplace. Features easy to care for fenced yard. Owner says no smoking on property, but pets are negotiable. Check out this great home today!



(RLNE3609085)