10618 WIND WALKER

Enjoy fantastic views & sunsets from the back deck of this gorgeous single story home! High ceilings, an open floor plan & large windows provide lots of natural light. 3 bdrms plus Study. Ceramic tile in entry, dining, kitchen, family, breakfast & bathrooms. Carpet in bdrms & study only. Separate Master with large bath w/sep. tub & shower & nice closet. The kitchen offers solid surface counters & is open to the Living Room. Cool off this Summer in the neighborhood pool! Great location close to everything!