1024 Caprock Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace

Gorgeous two story home in desirable Carrollton neighborhood! Home open to two front bedrooms downstairs, ideal for guests! Large living area flows into dining room and is open to gourmet kitchen featuring stainless appliances, and granite counter tops! Master suite downstairs includes separate tub and shower, dual sinks and conveniently opens to utility room!! Upstairs includes large game room overlooking downstairs that flows into additional bedroom and full bath! Large covered patio with deck built for a jacuzzi that is perfect for entertaining guests! Great location near food, shopping, and entertainment! MUST SEE TODAY! Home is also for lease, $2700