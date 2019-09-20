All apartments in Hebron
Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:09 PM

1024 Caprock Lane

1024 Caprock Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1024 Caprock Lane, Hebron, TX 75010
Castle Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Gorgeous two story home in desirable Carrollton neighborhood! Home open to two front bedrooms downstairs, ideal for guests! Large living area flows into dining room and is open to gourmet kitchen featuring stainless appliances, and granite counter tops! Master suite downstairs includes separate tub and shower, dual sinks and conveniently opens to utility room!! Upstairs includes large game room overlooking downstairs that flows into additional bedroom and full bath! Large covered patio with deck built for a jacuzzi that is perfect for entertaining guests! Great location near food, shopping, and entertainment! MUST SEE TODAY! Home is also for lease, $2700

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1024 Caprock Lane have any available units?
1024 Caprock Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hebron, TX.
What amenities does 1024 Caprock Lane have?
Some of 1024 Caprock Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1024 Caprock Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1024 Caprock Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1024 Caprock Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1024 Caprock Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hebron.
Does 1024 Caprock Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1024 Caprock Lane offers parking.
Does 1024 Caprock Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1024 Caprock Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1024 Caprock Lane have a pool?
No, 1024 Caprock Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1024 Caprock Lane have accessible units?
No, 1024 Caprock Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1024 Caprock Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1024 Caprock Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1024 Caprock Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1024 Caprock Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

