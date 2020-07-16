Amenities

228 Gunnison Way Available 09/12/20 Cypress Forest Community - Beautiful house only a year old in the Cypress Forest Community in Kyle! Vinyl plank flooring throughout the common areas with the only carpet being in the bedrooms. This house features a large kitchen with plenty of storage looking right into the living

room with an open concept perfect for entertaining. This home is just a short walk from a great community pool. Being in Hays CISD and only a short 5 Minute drive to downtown Kyle you won’t want to miss out on this deal! Contact us if you’d like a showing.



