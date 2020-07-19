All apartments in Hays County
126 Tangerine DR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

126 Tangerine DR

126 Tangerine Dr · No Longer Available
Location

126 Tangerine Dr, Hays County, TX 78610

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Practically brand new gorgeous Chesmar home. Home features tile floors in main living areas & carpet in bedrooms. Gas fireplace in living room. Spacious kitchen with large center island & tons of cabinets~granite counters~stainless steel appliances. Master suite is located at the back of the home~Master spa has double sinks~separate shower/tub~walk in closet. Relax on the screened in patio. Upstairs is 2nd living rm~bedroom~full bath. Water Softener, washer, dryer, refrigerator & 2 flat screens convey.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 Tangerine DR have any available units?
126 Tangerine DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hays County, TX.
What amenities does 126 Tangerine DR have?
Some of 126 Tangerine DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 Tangerine DR currently offering any rent specials?
126 Tangerine DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 Tangerine DR pet-friendly?
No, 126 Tangerine DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hays County.
Does 126 Tangerine DR offer parking?
Yes, 126 Tangerine DR offers parking.
Does 126 Tangerine DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 126 Tangerine DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 Tangerine DR have a pool?
No, 126 Tangerine DR does not have a pool.
Does 126 Tangerine DR have accessible units?
No, 126 Tangerine DR does not have accessible units.
Does 126 Tangerine DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 126 Tangerine DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 126 Tangerine DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 126 Tangerine DR does not have units with air conditioning.
