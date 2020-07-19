126 Tangerine DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Practically brand new gorgeous Chesmar home. Home features tile floors in main living areas & carpet in bedrooms. Gas fireplace in living room. Spacious kitchen with large center island & tons of cabinets~granite counters~stainless steel appliances. Master suite is located at the back of the home~Master spa has double sinks~separate shower/tub~walk in closet. Relax on the screened in patio. Upstairs is 2nd living rm~bedroom~full bath. Water Softener, washer, dryer, refrigerator & 2 flat screens convey.