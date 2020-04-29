14152 Rabbit Brush Lane

Amenities
WELL MAINTAINED ONE STORY CHARMER TUCKED IN THE PRESTIGIOUS SENDERA RANCH COMMUNITY! Step inside to this 4 BR, 2BA home with a cozy entryway, gorgeous HW flooring with plenty of sunlight+Cook up something delicious in the spacious kitchen granite ctop, SS appliances & a generous sized pantry + Spend time with the family in the living room with a view to the backyard+Fourth BR could be used as a study or office +You will love the master suite with separate vanities, separate shower cubicle, garden tub and spacious WIC +Access to exemplary Northwest ISD, amenity center with swimming pool, spray park for kids, playground and more. +VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE