Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room

Welcome home!!! Ready for immediate move in! Tile throughout downstairs, Large living room, study or formal living area, Spacious kitchen with Stainless Appliances. Washer/Dryer, Refrigerator included. Large Gameroom upstairs that can accommodate the large TV or furniture for everyone in the house. Call today for your private viewing....Ready for Immediate move. Located within walking distance from school...Get settled in before school starts.