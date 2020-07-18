All apartments in Harris County
Last updated December 1 2019 at 8:10 AM

9850 Meadow Bend Ln

9850 Meadow Bend Street · No Longer Available
Location

9850 Meadow Bend Street, Harris County, TX 77065

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
pool table
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
garage
internet access
Nice, big and furnished room with King size bed in a beautiful 4bed and 2.5 bath home.
The home has great features..
*King size bed
*Private swimming pool
*Private parking
*Private gym
*Pool table
*Furnished with leather sofas
*High speed internet
*Laundry on site
*Big Kitchen equipped with all necessary appliances
*Walmart, Kroger, and Target stores are available on walking distance
*Easy access in minutes on Hwy 290, Hwy 6, FM 1960, and Bltw 8.
Much more....

About me, I'm 33 years old and working Full time as a Technician. Have no kids and no pets.
Another person is 28years old and he works also full time as a IT Professional.

We are drama free, drug free, with no criminal history, no DUI, clean, educated, respected and friendly people and looking for the same quality in our next roommate:)

Few requirements..
Only Male person from age 20 to 45.
Professional or student.
Background checks may apply and 2 local references needed.
NO PETS.
SMOKING ONLY OUTSIDE.

ONE MONTH DEPOSIT (Refundable) AND FIRST MONTH RENT
Photocopy of ID/DL/Passport.
do NOT contact me with unsolicited services or offers

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9850 Meadow Bend Ln have any available units?
9850 Meadow Bend Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 9850 Meadow Bend Ln have?
Some of 9850 Meadow Bend Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9850 Meadow Bend Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9850 Meadow Bend Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9850 Meadow Bend Ln pet-friendly?
No, 9850 Meadow Bend Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 9850 Meadow Bend Ln offer parking?
Yes, 9850 Meadow Bend Ln offers parking.
Does 9850 Meadow Bend Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9850 Meadow Bend Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9850 Meadow Bend Ln have a pool?
Yes, 9850 Meadow Bend Ln has a pool.
Does 9850 Meadow Bend Ln have accessible units?
No, 9850 Meadow Bend Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 9850 Meadow Bend Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 9850 Meadow Bend Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9850 Meadow Bend Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9850 Meadow Bend Ln has units with air conditioning.
