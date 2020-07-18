9850 Meadow Bend Ln

Amenities
Nice, big and furnished room with King size bed in a beautiful 4bed and 2.5 bath home.
The home has great features..
*King size bed
*Private swimming pool
*Private parking
*Private gym
*Pool table
*Furnished with leather sofas
*High speed internet
*Laundry on site
*Big Kitchen equipped with all necessary appliances
*Walmart, Kroger, and Target stores are available on walking distance
*Easy access in minutes on Hwy 290, Hwy 6, FM 1960, and Bltw 8.
Much more....
About me, I'm 33 years old and working Full time as a Technician. Have no kids and no pets.
Another person is 28years old and he works also full time as a IT Professional.
We are drama free, drug free, with no criminal history, no DUI, clean, educated, respected and friendly people and looking for the same quality in our next roommate:)
Few requirements..
Only Male person from age 20 to 45.
Professional or student.
Background checks may apply and 2 local references needed.
NO PETS.
SMOKING ONLY OUTSIDE.
ONE MONTH DEPOSIT (Refundable) AND FIRST MONTH RENT
Photocopy of ID/DL/Passport.
