9850 Meadow Bend Ln

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool pool table garage internet access

Nice, big and furnished room with King size bed in a beautiful 4bed and 2.5 bath home.

The home has great features..

*King size bed

*Private swimming pool

*Private parking

*Private gym

*Pool table

*Furnished with leather sofas

*High speed internet

*Laundry on site

*Big Kitchen equipped with all necessary appliances

*Walmart, Kroger, and Target stores are available on walking distance

*Easy access in minutes on Hwy 290, Hwy 6, FM 1960, and Bltw 8.

Much more....



About me, I'm 33 years old and working Full time as a Technician. Have no kids and no pets.

Another person is 28years old and he works also full time as a IT Professional.



We are drama free, drug free, with no criminal history, no DUI, clean, educated, respected and friendly people and looking for the same quality in our next roommate:)



Few requirements..

Only Male person from age 20 to 45.

Professional or student.

Background checks may apply and 2 local references needed.

NO PETS.

SMOKING ONLY OUTSIDE.



ONE MONTH DEPOSIT (Refundable) AND FIRST MONTH RENT

Photocopy of ID/DL/Passport.

