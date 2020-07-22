All apartments in Harris County
Last updated March 23 2019 at 9:01 PM

9730 Beckwood Post Drive

9730 Beckwood Post Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9730 Beckwood Post Drive, Harris County, TX 77095

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
Location*Luxury Living* Don't miss this opportunity to own a 4Bed/3.5Bath, updated, well-maintained, exquisite home. This home has high ceilings with archways, recessed lighting throughout, beautiful wood flooring, equipped with a camera system (optional), sprinkler system, and automatic garage door opener, Zoned to good schools, playground, splash pad, and recreational center is located around the corner. Beautiful home! Located close to numerous shopping/dining attractions and Hwy 290. Recent upgrades include new A/C (2016), wood floors (2016), carpet (2016), and gutters (2016). The open floor plan holds a comfortable living room with plenty of built-ins. The spacious kitchen offers direct access into a sunny breakfast area. TONS of storage in the laundry room and master walk-in closet! Backyard features a charming brick patio. With access to all Stone Gate amenities including splash pad Texas and Houston National Golf Club. Buyer to verify room sizes and schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9730 Beckwood Post Drive have any available units?
9730 Beckwood Post Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 9730 Beckwood Post Drive have?
Some of 9730 Beckwood Post Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9730 Beckwood Post Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9730 Beckwood Post Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9730 Beckwood Post Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9730 Beckwood Post Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 9730 Beckwood Post Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9730 Beckwood Post Drive offers parking.
Does 9730 Beckwood Post Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9730 Beckwood Post Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9730 Beckwood Post Drive have a pool?
No, 9730 Beckwood Post Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9730 Beckwood Post Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 9730 Beckwood Post Drive has accessible units.
Does 9730 Beckwood Post Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9730 Beckwood Post Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9730 Beckwood Post Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9730 Beckwood Post Drive has units with air conditioning.
