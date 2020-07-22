9730 Beckwood Post Drive

Amenities

Location*Luxury Living* Don't miss this opportunity to own a 4Bed/3.5Bath, updated, well-maintained, exquisite home. This home has high ceilings with archways, recessed lighting throughout, beautiful wood flooring, equipped with a camera system (optional), sprinkler system, and automatic garage door opener, Zoned to good schools, playground, splash pad, and recreational center is located around the corner. Beautiful home! Located close to numerous shopping/dining attractions and Hwy 290. Recent upgrades include new A/C (2016), wood floors (2016), carpet (2016), and gutters (2016). The open floor plan holds a comfortable living room with plenty of built-ins. The spacious kitchen offers direct access into a sunny breakfast area. TONS of storage in the laundry room and master walk-in closet! Backyard features a charming brick patio. With access to all Stone Gate amenities including splash pad Texas and Houston National Golf Club. Buyer to verify room sizes and schools