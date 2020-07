Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool playground

Vacant and Move-IN ready! Lovely home conveniently located near 290 and Barker Cypress/Tuckerton. Property in great condition with FRESH PAINT throughout the house with plenty of hardwood floors, New tile foyer with high ceilings, open floor plan, tiles kitchen with 42' walnut cabinets, covered patio and nice size backyard with exemplary schools and several community pools and playgrounds available for the family! Visit and you will love it!