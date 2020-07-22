9515 Bahamacove Lane

Amenities

You dont want to miss this beautiful lakefront home for lease in the desirable community of Miramesa This 5-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom property features an open floor plan with lofty ceilings, wrought iron balusters, gas fireplace, game room, and a media room. The gourmet island kitchen boasts granite countertops, upgraded backsplash, gas cooktop, and a butlers pantry. Relish in the elegant master suite with an oversized walk-in closet, his and her vanities, whirlpool tub, and separate shower. Enjoy outdoor entertaining in the generously-sized backyard with a covered patio overlooking the lake. Area amenities include a recreation center complete with a swimming pool, splash pad, dog park, play area, and volleyball/tennis courts. Ideal for commuters with easy access to U.S. 290 and the Grand Parkway. Less than 10 miles from premier shopping and dining at Houston Premium Outlets and Cypress Towne Center. Schools are zoned to the nationally recognized Cypress-Fairbanks ISD. Call today!