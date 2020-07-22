All apartments in Harris County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9515 Bahamacove Lane

9515 Bahamacove Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9515 Bahamacove Ln, Harris County, TX 77433

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
game room
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
You dont want to miss this beautiful lakefront home for lease in the desirable community of Miramesa This 5-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom property features an open floor plan with lofty ceilings, wrought iron balusters, gas fireplace, game room, and a media room. The gourmet island kitchen boasts granite countertops, upgraded backsplash, gas cooktop, and a butlers pantry. Relish in the elegant master suite with an oversized walk-in closet, his and her vanities, whirlpool tub, and separate shower. Enjoy outdoor entertaining in the generously-sized backyard with a covered patio overlooking the lake. Area amenities include a recreation center complete with a swimming pool, splash pad, dog park, play area, and volleyball/tennis courts. Ideal for commuters with easy access to U.S. 290 and the Grand Parkway. Less than 10 miles from premier shopping and dining at Houston Premium Outlets and Cypress Towne Center. Schools are zoned to the nationally recognized Cypress-Fairbanks ISD. Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9515 Bahamacove Lane have any available units?
9515 Bahamacove Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 9515 Bahamacove Lane have?
Some of 9515 Bahamacove Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9515 Bahamacove Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9515 Bahamacove Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9515 Bahamacove Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9515 Bahamacove Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9515 Bahamacove Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9515 Bahamacove Lane offers parking.
Does 9515 Bahamacove Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9515 Bahamacove Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9515 Bahamacove Lane have a pool?
Yes, 9515 Bahamacove Lane has a pool.
Does 9515 Bahamacove Lane have accessible units?
No, 9515 Bahamacove Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9515 Bahamacove Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9515 Bahamacove Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 9515 Bahamacove Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 9515 Bahamacove Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
