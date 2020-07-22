All apartments in Harris County
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:47 AM

950 grand junction

950 Grand Junction Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

950 Grand Junction Drive, Harris County, TX 77450

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Newly Remodeled 3/2 in Katy - Property Id: 94798

This lovely 3-2 home has been beautifully remodeled with new floors, kitchen, appliances, bathrooms, roof, AC, and Water Heater. This home includes new washer, dryer, and frig with spacious bedrooms, open living area, and great backyard. Great property with wonderful school district and in a quite neighborhood with mature trees. Schedule your showing now as this home will not be available long.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/94798
Property Id 94798

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5511334)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 950 grand junction have any available units?
950 grand junction doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 950 grand junction have?
Some of 950 grand junction's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 950 grand junction currently offering any rent specials?
950 grand junction is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 950 grand junction pet-friendly?
No, 950 grand junction is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 950 grand junction offer parking?
No, 950 grand junction does not offer parking.
Does 950 grand junction have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 950 grand junction offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 950 grand junction have a pool?
No, 950 grand junction does not have a pool.
Does 950 grand junction have accessible units?
No, 950 grand junction does not have accessible units.
Does 950 grand junction have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 950 grand junction has units with dishwashers.
Does 950 grand junction have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 950 grand junction has units with air conditioning.
