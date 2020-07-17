931 Grand Junction Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Charming and spacious one story home in incredible location in Silverstone off Mason Rd. There is NO CARPET throughout the house, only GRANITE countertops , SS appliances in kitchen and NEW PAINT. You will be received by an welcoming family room with VAULTED CEILINGS and a warm fireplace, the area is enhanced by a beautiful laminated floor. The OPEN FLOOR PLAN integrates the RENOVATED KITCHEN and breakfast area and the family room. This one is big enough space to accommodate both living and formal dining area. The DOUBLE FRENCH DOOR in the breakfast area leads to your PATIO. It is just waiting for you to call it home! Three bedrooms have LAMINATED WOOD FLOORS and the bathrooms are beautifully remodeled with granite vanity with upgraded lighting. The home has a fairly new A/C and insulated panel ENERGY EFFICIENT WINDOWS. Currently assigned to KATY HS (Katy ISD). Not only beauty but efficiency makes this home your best option! Call today to schedule your appointment!