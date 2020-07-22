9306 Bollingbrook Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.



Price: $1250



In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.



Security Deposit: $1050

Processing fee: $200

Sq Feet: 1411

Bedroom: 2

Baths: 2

Heating: central

Cooling: central

Appliances: Refrigerator, Washer, & Dryer



Extras: COZY 2 BED 2 BATH HOME! Refrigerator, Washer, & Dryer included! This home offers a large driveway. Lovely living room space with fireplace perfect for a cold night. Kitchen with lots of counter and cabinet space. Dinning area close to the kitchen area. Great sized bedrooms with walk in closets. Master bathroom with double vanity and jetted tub! Backyards with covered patio and much more all priced to lease fast!



Real Property Management Preferred

P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

Let us know how we are doing!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.