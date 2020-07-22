All apartments in Harris County
Last updated May 21 2019 at 11:44 AM

9306 Bollingbrook Drive

9306 Bollingbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9306 Bollingbrook Drive, Harris County, TX 77083

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

Price: $1250

In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Security Deposit: $1050
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1411
Bedroom: 2
Baths: 2
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances: Refrigerator, Washer, & Dryer

Extras: COZY 2 BED 2 BATH HOME! Refrigerator, Washer, & Dryer included! This home offers a large driveway. Lovely living room space with fireplace perfect for a cold night. Kitchen with lots of counter and cabinet space. Dinning area close to the kitchen area. Great sized bedrooms with walk in closets. Master bathroom with double vanity and jetted tub! Backyards with covered patio and much more all priced to lease fast!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

