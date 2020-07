Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated game room carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath with new paint,tile and carpet. Island kitchen with granite counter tops and all new appliances, two inch blinds,huge utility room. Master bedroom downstairs; three bedrooms and game room upstairs. Lovely backyard with inviting deck for your enjoyment.Conveniently located to shopping.

Contact us to schedule a showing.