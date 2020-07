Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Low-maintenance and convenient living with this 1-story home in the heart of Nottingham County! Home features a spacious living room with tall ceilings and wet bar, and a private backyard with covered patio and plenty of green space! Updated master bath with walk-in shower and dual vanities! All bedrooms are generously sized. Walking distance to Nottingham Country Elementary School and Taylor High School. Easy access to I10.