Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage fireplace microwave carpet

Five bedroom with study/dining room, located on a corner lot in a private gated community, and zoned to Cy-Fair ISD! Washer, Dryer, and Refrigerator INCLUDED! Fresh paint throughout and brand new carpet in all rooms! Master Suite on the first floor! Application fee is $50 per adult.