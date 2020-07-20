All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 9027 Snapping Turtle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
9027 Snapping Turtle
Last updated January 4 2020 at 9:34 AM

9027 Snapping Turtle

9027 Snapping Turtle Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9027 Snapping Turtle Drive, Harris County, TX 77338

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9027 Snapping Turtle have any available units?
9027 Snapping Turtle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 9027 Snapping Turtle currently offering any rent specials?
9027 Snapping Turtle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9027 Snapping Turtle pet-friendly?
No, 9027 Snapping Turtle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 9027 Snapping Turtle offer parking?
No, 9027 Snapping Turtle does not offer parking.
Does 9027 Snapping Turtle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9027 Snapping Turtle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9027 Snapping Turtle have a pool?
No, 9027 Snapping Turtle does not have a pool.
Does 9027 Snapping Turtle have accessible units?
No, 9027 Snapping Turtle does not have accessible units.
Does 9027 Snapping Turtle have units with dishwashers?
No, 9027 Snapping Turtle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9027 Snapping Turtle have units with air conditioning?
No, 9027 Snapping Turtle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Piney Point
9100 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77063
Cypress Parc Townhomes and Apartments
18001 Cypress Trace Rd
Houston, TX 77090
Watermark
2700 Ward Rd
Baytown, TX 77520
Elle at the Medical Center
8181 el Mundo St
Houston, TX 77054
The Susanne
3833 Dunlavy St
Houston, TX 77006
Eleva
1002 Katy Gap Rd
Katy, TX 77494
Pine Forest Park
5355 Deep Forest Drive
Houston, TX 77092
Alta West Gray
299 West Gray Street
Houston, TX 77019

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine