Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 9027 Snapping Turtle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
9027 Snapping Turtle
Last updated January 4 2020 at 9:34 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9027 Snapping Turtle
9027 Snapping Turtle Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
9027 Snapping Turtle Drive, Harris County, TX 77338
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9027 Snapping Turtle have any available units?
9027 Snapping Turtle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Harris County, TX
.
Is 9027 Snapping Turtle currently offering any rent specials?
9027 Snapping Turtle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9027 Snapping Turtle pet-friendly?
No, 9027 Snapping Turtle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Harris County
.
Does 9027 Snapping Turtle offer parking?
No, 9027 Snapping Turtle does not offer parking.
Does 9027 Snapping Turtle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9027 Snapping Turtle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9027 Snapping Turtle have a pool?
No, 9027 Snapping Turtle does not have a pool.
Does 9027 Snapping Turtle have accessible units?
No, 9027 Snapping Turtle does not have accessible units.
Does 9027 Snapping Turtle have units with dishwashers?
No, 9027 Snapping Turtle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9027 Snapping Turtle have units with air conditioning?
No, 9027 Snapping Turtle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Piney Point
9100 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77063
Cypress Parc Townhomes and Apartments
18001 Cypress Trace Rd
Houston, TX 77090
Watermark
2700 Ward Rd
Baytown, TX 77520
Elle at the Medical Center
8181 el Mundo St
Houston, TX 77054
The Susanne
3833 Dunlavy St
Houston, TX 77006
Eleva
1002 Katy Gap Rd
Katy, TX 77494
Pine Forest Park
5355 Deep Forest Drive
Houston, TX 77092
Alta West Gray
299 West Gray Street
Houston, TX 77019
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Houston, TX
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Beaumont, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Katy, TX
College Station, TX
Bryan, TX
Galveston, TX
Texas City, TX
Missouri City, TX
Humble, TX
Stafford, TX
Jersey Village, TX
Atascocita, TX
Mont Belvieu, TX
Dayton, TX
Crosby, TX
Tomball, TX
Alvin, TX
Nassau Bay, TX
Webster, TX
La Porte, TX
Seabrook, TX
Friendswood, TX
Deer Park, TX
Channelview, TX
Bellaire, TX
Brookshire, TX
Cinco Ranch, TX
Manvel, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College System
San Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine