Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
8918 Green Ray Drive
Last updated September 24 2019 at 4:57 AM

8918 Green Ray Drive

8918 Green Ray Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8918 Green Ray Drive, Harris County, TX 77095

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
game room
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
pool
pet friendly
Green Ray Drive, Houston, TX 77095 - 4 BR 2.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Titus King, GottaMoveNOW!, (855) 468-8266. Available from: 09/14/2019. Pets: allowed. Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath with plenty of windows and natural lighting. Crown molding and beveled mirror. Large open kitchen with island opens to breakfast and living areas. Breakfast leads to a private covered patio. Extremely convenient location near Hwy 290, Hwy 6, West Rd with great schools, shopping medical facilities just down the road. Lots of storage, whirlpool tub, high ceilings, huge gameroom, elegant staircase, island kitchen, abundant counterspace, plus more. [ Published 24-Sep-19 / ID 3173832 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities


Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8918 Green Ray Drive have any available units?
8918 Green Ray Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 8918 Green Ray Drive have?
Some of 8918 Green Ray Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8918 Green Ray Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8918 Green Ray Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8918 Green Ray Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8918 Green Ray Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8918 Green Ray Drive offer parking?
No, 8918 Green Ray Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8918 Green Ray Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8918 Green Ray Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8918 Green Ray Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8918 Green Ray Drive has a pool.
Does 8918 Green Ray Drive have accessible units?
No, 8918 Green Ray Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8918 Green Ray Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8918 Green Ray Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8918 Green Ray Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8918 Green Ray Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
