8918 Green Ray Drive

Green Ray Drive, Houston, TX 77095 - 4 BR 2.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Titus King, GottaMoveNOW!, (855) 468-8266. Available from: 09/14/2019. Pets: allowed. Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath with plenty of windows and natural lighting. Crown molding and beveled mirror. Large open kitchen with island opens to breakfast and living areas. Breakfast leads to a private covered patio. Extremely convenient location near Hwy 290, Hwy 6, West Rd with great schools, shopping medical facilities just down the road. Lots of storage, whirlpool tub, high ceilings, huge gameroom, elegant staircase, island kitchen, abundant counterspace, plus more. [ Published 24-Sep-19 / ID 3173832 ]