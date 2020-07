Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities game room parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful Hard Wood Flooring! - Beautiful, 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath on quiet neighborhood. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops. Wood and tile flooring throughout, no carpet. Master bedroom down, all other bedrooms and game room up. Energy Efficient home with Double pane, LOW-E windows. Oversized garage and nice backyard. Tennis courts and area pool in neighorhood. NO FLOODING! Close to Hwy 290 and great shopping, restaurants and schools.



(RLNE4944961)