8746 Sunny Gallop Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground garage

Excellent quality single story home located on a corner lot in a quiet subdivision minutes from The Woodlands. This split floor plan offers an open concept space and high ceilings. You will enjoy all the upgraded features such as granite countertops, 42" kitchen cabinetry, hardwood flooring, newer plush carpeting, 2" faux wood blinds, walk in closets and ceiling fans. Kitchen refrigerator, washer and dryer are all included! Outside you will love the extended back patio, playset for the kids and sprinkler system. Energy Star Certified means your utilities will be kept to a minimum. Conveniently located with easy access to the Grand Parkway, I45, Exxon Campus, and countless retail, grocery, restaurants and all the amenities of The Woodlands. Saddlebrook Ranch has a nice playground and splash pad for residents. Available for occupancy on June 20th or so. Schedule your showing now, this one will go quickly!!