Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
8746 Sunny Gallop Drive
Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:36 PM

8746 Sunny Gallop Drive

8746 Sunny Gallop Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8746 Sunny Gallop Drive, Harris County, TX 77375

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Excellent quality single story home located on a corner lot in a quiet subdivision minutes from The Woodlands. This split floor plan offers an open concept space and high ceilings. You will enjoy all the upgraded features such as granite countertops, 42" kitchen cabinetry, hardwood flooring, newer plush carpeting, 2" faux wood blinds, walk in closets and ceiling fans. Kitchen refrigerator, washer and dryer are all included! Outside you will love the extended back patio, playset for the kids and sprinkler system. Energy Star Certified means your utilities will be kept to a minimum. Conveniently located with easy access to the Grand Parkway, I45, Exxon Campus, and countless retail, grocery, restaurants and all the amenities of The Woodlands. Saddlebrook Ranch has a nice playground and splash pad for residents. Available for occupancy on June 20th or so. Schedule your showing now, this one will go quickly!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8746 Sunny Gallop Drive have any available units?
8746 Sunny Gallop Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 8746 Sunny Gallop Drive have?
Some of 8746 Sunny Gallop Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8746 Sunny Gallop Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8746 Sunny Gallop Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8746 Sunny Gallop Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8746 Sunny Gallop Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 8746 Sunny Gallop Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8746 Sunny Gallop Drive offers parking.
Does 8746 Sunny Gallop Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8746 Sunny Gallop Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8746 Sunny Gallop Drive have a pool?
No, 8746 Sunny Gallop Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8746 Sunny Gallop Drive have accessible units?
No, 8746 Sunny Gallop Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8746 Sunny Gallop Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8746 Sunny Gallop Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8746 Sunny Gallop Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8746 Sunny Gallop Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
