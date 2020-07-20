All apartments in Harris County
Last updated April 12 2019 at 5:08 PM

8634 Sunny Gallop Drive

8634 Sunny Gallop Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8634 Sunny Gallop Drive, Harris County, TX 77375

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Charming Lennar Saltgrass plan in Saddlebrook Ranch! This home features 3 beds, 2 baths, 2 car garage with an open floor plan and laminate wood floors throughout home, updated kitchen with granite and breakfast bar. Spacious master bedroom with updated en suite including separate tub and shower and oversized closet. Step outside to a beautiful covered patio with extended pergola, ceiling fan and stamped concrete. Continue into the large backyard with lots of grass and well maintained landscaping. Lawn service taken care of by landlord. New shopping center close by this up and coming area. Schedule your appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8634 Sunny Gallop Drive have any available units?
8634 Sunny Gallop Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 8634 Sunny Gallop Drive have?
Some of 8634 Sunny Gallop Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8634 Sunny Gallop Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8634 Sunny Gallop Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8634 Sunny Gallop Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8634 Sunny Gallop Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 8634 Sunny Gallop Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8634 Sunny Gallop Drive offers parking.
Does 8634 Sunny Gallop Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8634 Sunny Gallop Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8634 Sunny Gallop Drive have a pool?
No, 8634 Sunny Gallop Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8634 Sunny Gallop Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 8634 Sunny Gallop Drive has accessible units.
Does 8634 Sunny Gallop Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8634 Sunny Gallop Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8634 Sunny Gallop Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8634 Sunny Gallop Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
