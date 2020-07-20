8634 Sunny Gallop Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Charming Lennar Saltgrass plan in Saddlebrook Ranch! This home features 3 beds, 2 baths, 2 car garage with an open floor plan and laminate wood floors throughout home, updated kitchen with granite and breakfast bar. Spacious master bedroom with updated en suite including separate tub and shower and oversized closet. Step outside to a beautiful covered patio with extended pergola, ceiling fan and stamped concrete. Continue into the large backyard with lots of grass and well maintained landscaping. Lawn service taken care of by landlord. New shopping center close by this up and coming area. Schedule your appointment today.