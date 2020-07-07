All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 8634 Sherrywood Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
8634 Sherrywood Dr
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:10 AM

8634 Sherrywood Dr

8634 Sherrywood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8634 Sherrywood Drive, Harris County, TX 77044

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Qick Move in - This 1258 Sqft 3 Bedroom 2 bath in the CE KING area is perfect for a growing household . or current apartment dwellers at 1350.00 you cant beat it

$1000 Total Move in for qualified residents

Call 972-849-4281 ask about a move in Special

(RLNE4860681)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8634 Sherrywood Dr have any available units?
8634 Sherrywood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 8634 Sherrywood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8634 Sherrywood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8634 Sherrywood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8634 Sherrywood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8634 Sherrywood Dr offer parking?
No, 8634 Sherrywood Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8634 Sherrywood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8634 Sherrywood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8634 Sherrywood Dr have a pool?
No, 8634 Sherrywood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8634 Sherrywood Dr have accessible units?
No, 8634 Sherrywood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8634 Sherrywood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8634 Sherrywood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8634 Sherrywood Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8634 Sherrywood Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Towers Seabrook
3300 Towers Blvd
Seabrook, TX 77586
San Cierra
15500 Cutten Road
Houston, TX 77070
Camden Oak Crest
12025 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77082
Broadstone Grand Parkway
1111 Falcon Park Dr
Katy, TX 77494
Casa Palmas
3500 Red Bluff Rd
Pasadena, TX 77503
Cortland Copper Springs
13333 West Rd
Houston, TX 77041
Sawyer Heights Lofts
2424 Sawyer Heights St
Houston, TX 77007
Park At Willowbrook Apartments
7100 Smiling Wood Ln
Houston, TX 77086

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine