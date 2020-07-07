Rent Calculator
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
8634 Sherrywood Dr
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:10 AM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8634 Sherrywood Dr
8634 Sherrywood Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8634 Sherrywood Drive, Harris County, TX 77044
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Qick Move in - This 1258 Sqft 3 Bedroom 2 bath in the CE KING area is perfect for a growing household . or current apartment dwellers at 1350.00 you cant beat it
$1000 Total Move in for qualified residents
Call 972-849-4281 ask about a move in Special
(RLNE4860681)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8634 Sherrywood Dr have any available units?
8634 Sherrywood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Harris County, TX
.
Is 8634 Sherrywood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8634 Sherrywood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8634 Sherrywood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8634 Sherrywood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8634 Sherrywood Dr offer parking?
No, 8634 Sherrywood Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8634 Sherrywood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8634 Sherrywood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8634 Sherrywood Dr have a pool?
No, 8634 Sherrywood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8634 Sherrywood Dr have accessible units?
No, 8634 Sherrywood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8634 Sherrywood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8634 Sherrywood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8634 Sherrywood Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8634 Sherrywood Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
