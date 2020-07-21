All apartments in Harris County
Last updated October 21 2019 at 11:03 AM

8614 Hot Springs Drive

8614 Hot Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8614 Hot Springs Drive, Harris County, TX 77095

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Charming home in Copperfield's Middlegate Village! Engineered wood flooring in the living and dining room areas, tile flooring in the laundry room, carpet upstairs and recent paint both inside and out! Neighborhood amenities include a members' only community pool with clubhouse and parks complete with playground equipment. Feist Elementary and LaBay Middle schools are within walking distance. A wide variety of popular grocery, retail, restaurant and professional outlets are just around the corner. Come and see for yourself, what a great lease home this will be for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8614 Hot Springs Drive have any available units?
8614 Hot Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 8614 Hot Springs Drive have?
Some of 8614 Hot Springs Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8614 Hot Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8614 Hot Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8614 Hot Springs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8614 Hot Springs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 8614 Hot Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8614 Hot Springs Drive offers parking.
Does 8614 Hot Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8614 Hot Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8614 Hot Springs Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8614 Hot Springs Drive has a pool.
Does 8614 Hot Springs Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 8614 Hot Springs Drive has accessible units.
Does 8614 Hot Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8614 Hot Springs Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8614 Hot Springs Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8614 Hot Springs Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
