8614 Hot Springs Drive

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Charming home in Copperfield's Middlegate Village! Engineered wood flooring in the living and dining room areas, tile flooring in the laundry room, carpet upstairs and recent paint both inside and out! Neighborhood amenities include a members' only community pool with clubhouse and parks complete with playground equipment. Feist Elementary and LaBay Middle schools are within walking distance. A wide variety of popular grocery, retail, restaurant and professional outlets are just around the corner. Come and see for yourself, what a great lease home this will be for you!