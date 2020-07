Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A charming 3BD/2BA/2GA home located in Humble. Spacious floor plan, living area with vaulted ceilings, large ceramic tile kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter top space.



Large fenced backyard, great for families with children and pets.



Close to a PLETHORA of Shopping & Food, 5N, the Airprot, parks and schools. Aldine ISD

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.