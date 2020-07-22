8318 Sparkling Springs Drive

Amenities

Wonderfully updated home in a great location with easy access to HWY 6 and 290. Nestled in master-planned Copperfield, this home has an updated island kitchen w/ granite counters. Stunning master bath w/ granite, dual sink make-up vanity, tub, frameless shower, and walk-in closet. Bamboo flooring upstairs and energy-efficient windows in the front and second floor. This home features an excellent light and bright open concept floorplan with the kitchen/breakfast looking out to the family room. Formal dining and formal living nestled at the front of the home, great for celebrations! Spacious family room with high ceilings, cozy fireplace, and lots of natural light. Master suite downstairs with high ceilings and stunning bath. Upstairs you have three secondary bedrooms & guest bath with dual sinks. The large yard is great for entertaining. A must see!