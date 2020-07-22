All apartments in Harris County
Last updated November 17 2019 at 5:53 AM

8318 Sparkling Springs Drive

8318 Sparkling Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8318 Sparkling Springs Drive, Harris County, TX 77095

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Wonderfully updated home in a great location with easy access to HWY 6 and 290. Nestled in master-planned Copperfield, this home has an updated island kitchen w/ granite counters. Stunning master bath w/ granite, dual sink make-up vanity, tub, frameless shower, and walk-in closet. Bamboo flooring upstairs and energy-efficient windows in the front and second floor. This home features an excellent light and bright open concept floorplan with the kitchen/breakfast looking out to the family room. Formal dining and formal living nestled at the front of the home, great for celebrations! Spacious family room with high ceilings, cozy fireplace, and lots of natural light. Master suite downstairs with high ceilings and stunning bath. Upstairs you have three secondary bedrooms & guest bath with dual sinks. The large yard is great for entertaining. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8318 Sparkling Springs Drive have any available units?
8318 Sparkling Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 8318 Sparkling Springs Drive have?
Some of 8318 Sparkling Springs Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8318 Sparkling Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8318 Sparkling Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8318 Sparkling Springs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8318 Sparkling Springs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 8318 Sparkling Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8318 Sparkling Springs Drive offers parking.
Does 8318 Sparkling Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8318 Sparkling Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8318 Sparkling Springs Drive have a pool?
No, 8318 Sparkling Springs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8318 Sparkling Springs Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 8318 Sparkling Springs Drive has accessible units.
Does 8318 Sparkling Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8318 Sparkling Springs Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8318 Sparkling Springs Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8318 Sparkling Springs Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
