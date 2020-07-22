All apartments in Harris County
Last updated July 27 2019 at 6:29 PM

8018 E Birch Canyon Drive

8018 Birch Canyon Dr · No Longer Available
Location

8018 Birch Canyon Dr, Harris County, TX 77041

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom home located in the wonderful Westbrook Lakes subdivision. Stunning high ceilings throughout the entire home. Excellent outdoor space with shed. Already wired for security with Xfinity if you would like to continue using them or can be removed.Subdivision features a duck pond, fountain, sparkling pool & more. Zoned to Owens Elementary, Labay Middle School & Cypress Falls High School. All appliances included with the rental: refrigerator, washer, dryer, microwave & dishwasher. ***Short term rentals considered***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8018 E Birch Canyon Drive have any available units?
8018 E Birch Canyon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 8018 E Birch Canyon Drive have?
Some of 8018 E Birch Canyon Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8018 E Birch Canyon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8018 E Birch Canyon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8018 E Birch Canyon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8018 E Birch Canyon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 8018 E Birch Canyon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8018 E Birch Canyon Drive offers parking.
Does 8018 E Birch Canyon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8018 E Birch Canyon Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8018 E Birch Canyon Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8018 E Birch Canyon Drive has a pool.
Does 8018 E Birch Canyon Drive have accessible units?
No, 8018 E Birch Canyon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8018 E Birch Canyon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8018 E Birch Canyon Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8018 E Birch Canyon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8018 E Birch Canyon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
