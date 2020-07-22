7910 Millers Way

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9fbcae7084 ---- This gorgeous and well kept home comes with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a pool! As you walk in, you'll notice the 2 story foyer, dining area to your right and living room straight ahead with a fireplace and stone accents. Cabinets and countertops have been well taken care of. The master bedroom is also on the first floor with large windows that overlook the pool. Utility room and half bath are also on the first floor. Upstairs you'll find 3 more bedrooms, a full bathroom and an open game room featuring built-in cabinets with an office nook as well as tall ceilings. Home also has laminate wood flooring in living room. The home also has a covered patio as well as a detached garage. Pool service is included. One Year 2 Car Garage Carpet Cats Disposal Dogs Over 20lbs Dogs Under 20lbs Laminate Flooring Laundry Room Master Bedroom Oven Possible With Approval Range Washer / Dryer Hookups