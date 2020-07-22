All apartments in Harris County
Last updated July 9 2019 at 1:52 PM

7910 Millers Way

7910 Millers Way · No Longer Available
Location

7910 Millers Way, Harris County, TX 77095

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9fbcae7084 ---- This gorgeous and well kept home comes with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a pool! As you walk in, you'll notice the 2 story foyer, dining area to your right and living room straight ahead with a fireplace and stone accents. Cabinets and countertops have been well taken care of. The master bedroom is also on the first floor with large windows that overlook the pool. Utility room and half bath are also on the first floor. Upstairs you'll find 3 more bedrooms, a full bathroom and an open game room featuring built-in cabinets with an office nook as well as tall ceilings. Home also has laminate wood flooring in living room. The home also has a covered patio as well as a detached garage. Pool service is included. One Year 2 Car Garage Carpet Cats Disposal Dogs Over 20lbs Dogs Under 20lbs Laminate Flooring Laundry Room Master Bedroom Oven Possible With Approval Range Washer / Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7910 Millers Way have any available units?
7910 Millers Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 7910 Millers Way have?
Some of 7910 Millers Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7910 Millers Way currently offering any rent specials?
7910 Millers Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7910 Millers Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 7910 Millers Way is pet friendly.
Does 7910 Millers Way offer parking?
Yes, 7910 Millers Way offers parking.
Does 7910 Millers Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7910 Millers Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7910 Millers Way have a pool?
Yes, 7910 Millers Way has a pool.
Does 7910 Millers Way have accessible units?
No, 7910 Millers Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7910 Millers Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 7910 Millers Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7910 Millers Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7910 Millers Way has units with air conditioning.
