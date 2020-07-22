All apartments in Harris County
7907 Bova Road

Location

7907 Bova Road, Harris County, TX 77064

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
Come and see this beautiful home today! Located in a quiet neighborhood in a desirable area, this is also a great commuter location close to the Beltway, 249 and 290 and has convenient access to multiple amenities. The outdoor space features an over-sized, fully fenced back yard and shaded patio area. This is a lovingly well maintained home, with a fireplace and clean, low maintenance tile and laminate flooring throughout. The spacious kitchen includes granite countertops and a pantry for added bonus space. This lovely home also boasts a two car garage, with generous parking space in the driveway as well. Available immediately - Don't miss out on this opportunity, this home won't be available for long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7907 Bova Road have any available units?
7907 Bova Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 7907 Bova Road have?
Some of 7907 Bova Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7907 Bova Road currently offering any rent specials?
7907 Bova Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7907 Bova Road pet-friendly?
No, 7907 Bova Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 7907 Bova Road offer parking?
Yes, 7907 Bova Road offers parking.
Does 7907 Bova Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7907 Bova Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7907 Bova Road have a pool?
No, 7907 Bova Road does not have a pool.
Does 7907 Bova Road have accessible units?
No, 7907 Bova Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7907 Bova Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7907 Bova Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 7907 Bova Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7907 Bova Road does not have units with air conditioning.
