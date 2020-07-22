7907 Bova Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Come and see this beautiful home today! Located in a quiet neighborhood in a desirable area, this is also a great commuter location close to the Beltway, 249 and 290 and has convenient access to multiple amenities. The outdoor space features an over-sized, fully fenced back yard and shaded patio area. This is a lovingly well maintained home, with a fireplace and clean, low maintenance tile and laminate flooring throughout. The spacious kitchen includes granite countertops and a pantry for added bonus space. This lovely home also boasts a two car garage, with generous parking space in the driveway as well. Available immediately - Don't miss out on this opportunity, this home won't be available for long!