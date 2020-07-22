7819 Highland Arbor Drive

Amenities

Located in the Willowbrook area, this spacious 5 bedroom/3.5 bath home is now available! Lots of living space and attractive amenities including a living room and gas fireplace, a study with French doors, formal dining room, second family room and a large island kitchen! Master bedroom down with wood floors, deep garden tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. Large secondary bedrooms on second floor including a Jack-n-Jill bathroom. No backyard neighbors, new fence and covered patio! *$10/mo filter fee incl in rent price, filters delivered every quarter! *Pets case by case *No deposit plan avail (must qualify)