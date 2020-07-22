7815 Maple Brook Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Beautiful one story, three bedroom, two bath home located in the heart of Copperfield. Fresh interior paint throughout. Ceramic tile flooring in living areas keep it clean and cool indoors. Center gaslog fireplace surrounded by ceramic tile makes this a very open and functional floor plan. Laminate wood flooring in Master Bedroom. Nice big backyard. Sprinkler system! Garage door opener. Recent high efficiency A/C. Great location! Clean and ready for immediate move in. Cy-Fair ISD! Great schools!