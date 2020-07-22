7778 High Village Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely 3 bedrooms 2 baths 1-story property sitting at a cul-de-sac in a quiet neighborhood. Nice floor plan with tiled floor in the living room and all wet areas. Dark cabinetry in the kitchen contracts with cream color counter top. New dishwasher! Bay windows in dining area. Laminate wood floor in all bedrooms! No carpet! Newly renovated master shower with nice tiles and cut-in box for shower necessities. The pergola outside the master provides shade and privacy. Great location! Ready for immediate occupancy!