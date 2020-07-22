All apartments in Harris County
7778 High Village Drive
Last updated June 11 2019 at 5:43 AM

7778 High Village Drive

7778 High Village Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7778 High Village Drive, Harris County, TX 77095

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 3 bedrooms 2 baths 1-story property sitting at a cul-de-sac in a quiet neighborhood. Nice floor plan with tiled floor in the living room and all wet areas. Dark cabinetry in the kitchen contracts with cream color counter top. New dishwasher! Bay windows in dining area. Laminate wood floor in all bedrooms! No carpet! Newly renovated master shower with nice tiles and cut-in box for shower necessities. The pergola outside the master provides shade and privacy. Great location! Ready for immediate occupancy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7778 High Village Drive have any available units?
7778 High Village Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 7778 High Village Drive have?
Some of 7778 High Village Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7778 High Village Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7778 High Village Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7778 High Village Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7778 High Village Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 7778 High Village Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7778 High Village Drive offers parking.
Does 7778 High Village Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7778 High Village Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7778 High Village Drive have a pool?
No, 7778 High Village Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7778 High Village Drive have accessible units?
No, 7778 High Village Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7778 High Village Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7778 High Village Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7778 High Village Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7778 High Village Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
