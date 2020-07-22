All apartments in Harris County
Last updated August 5 2019 at 11:35 AM

7755 Springville Dr.

7755 Springville Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7755 Springville Drive, Harris County, TX 77095

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
- Great 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Copperfield Southcreek Village. Zoned to the the desirable Cypress-Fairbanks ISD. The home features vaulted ceilings, tiled fireplace, lots of natural light, and granite counter tops.

Schedule with your agent to view today!

Apply at www.rentalapply.com - Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.

Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is a minimum $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of application fees due to non-acceptance of pets.

(RLNE3151650)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7755 Springville Dr. have any available units?
7755 Springville Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 7755 Springville Dr. have?
Some of 7755 Springville Dr.'s amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7755 Springville Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
7755 Springville Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7755 Springville Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7755 Springville Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 7755 Springville Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 7755 Springville Dr. offers parking.
Does 7755 Springville Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7755 Springville Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7755 Springville Dr. have a pool?
No, 7755 Springville Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 7755 Springville Dr. have accessible units?
No, 7755 Springville Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 7755 Springville Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7755 Springville Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7755 Springville Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7755 Springville Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
