Harris County, TX
7750 High Village Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7750 High Village Drive

7750 High Village Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7750 High Village Drive, Harris County, TX 77095

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7750 High Village Drive have any available units?
7750 High Village Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 7750 High Village Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7750 High Village Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7750 High Village Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7750 High Village Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7750 High Village Drive offer parking?
No, 7750 High Village Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7750 High Village Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7750 High Village Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7750 High Village Drive have a pool?
No, 7750 High Village Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7750 High Village Drive have accessible units?
No, 7750 High Village Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7750 High Village Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7750 High Village Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7750 High Village Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7750 High Village Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
