7718 Painton Lane

Open and Bright! Come home to this Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home plus bonus room that can be used for office/study/or play area! Spacious family room w/cozy fireplace, formal dining and breakfast area! Huge kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space plus sitting bar area! Stainless steel appliances and Refrigerator is included! Beautiful Custom Built solid wood cabinet and bookshelves throughout give this home plenty of storage areas! Huge Master suite with WIC! Oversized front and backyard w/covered patio for entertainment! Located in the highly desired Klein ISD. Convenient to Grand Parkway. Donât Wait! Lease Today! No Flooding!