Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7718 Painton Lane

7718 Painton Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7718 Painton Lane, Harris County, TX 77389

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Open and Bright! Come home to this Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home plus bonus room that can be used for office/study/or play area! Spacious family room w/cozy fireplace, formal dining and breakfast area! Huge kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space plus sitting bar area! Stainless steel appliances and Refrigerator is included! Beautiful Custom Built solid wood cabinet and bookshelves throughout give this home plenty of storage areas! Huge Master suite with WIC! Oversized front and backyard w/covered patio for entertainment! Located in the highly desired Klein ISD. Convenient to Grand Parkway. Donât Wait! Lease Today! No Flooding!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7718 Painton Lane have any available units?
7718 Painton Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 7718 Painton Lane have?
Some of 7718 Painton Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7718 Painton Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7718 Painton Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7718 Painton Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7718 Painton Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 7718 Painton Lane offer parking?
No, 7718 Painton Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7718 Painton Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7718 Painton Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7718 Painton Lane have a pool?
No, 7718 Painton Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7718 Painton Lane have accessible units?
No, 7718 Painton Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7718 Painton Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7718 Painton Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7718 Painton Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7718 Painton Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
