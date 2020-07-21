7714 Muirfield Circle

Amenities

Beautiful home on quiet cul-de-sac in Hearthstone Country Club Community. Open living area with high vaulted ceilings. Fireplace and wet bar are featured in living area. Kitchen features double oven, convection oven and refrigerator included. Stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Large fenced backyard has covered patio area. Community area brags 27 hole golf course, walking trails, play area for children and baseball fields. Area has never flooded. All bedrooms down with large master suite complete with double vanity, walk in shower and closets have built-ins. Washer/Dryer included with home!



