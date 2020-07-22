Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

7518 Deloache Ave. - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Price: $1300

Security Deposit: $1100

Processing fee: $200

Sq Feet: 1569

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 2

Heating: central

Cooling: central

Appliances:



Extras:

Spacious 3 bedroom 2 and a half bath home conveniently located in Kenswick Meadows. Living room with great lighting and plenty of space for a large living room set. Kitchen with lots of Moving room, counter and cabinet space space. Big backyard with porch for barbecuing! Check it out now because it's priced to lease fast!



