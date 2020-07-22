7518 Deloache Ave.

Amenities
Price: $1300
Security Deposit: $1100
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1569
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances:
Extras:
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 and a half bath home conveniently located in Kenswick Meadows. Living room with great lighting and plenty of space for a large living room set. Kitchen with lots of Moving room, counter and cabinet space space. Big backyard with porch for barbecuing! Check it out now because it's priced to lease fast!
