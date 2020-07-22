All apartments in Harris County
7518 Deloache Ave.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7518 Deloache Ave.

7518 Deloache Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7518 Deloache Avenue, Harris County, TX 77338

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
7518 Deloache Ave. - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

Price: $1300
Security Deposit: $1100
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1569
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances:

Extras:
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 and a half bath home conveniently located in Kenswick Meadows. Living room with great lighting and plenty of space for a large living room set. Kitchen with lots of Moving room, counter and cabinet space space. Big backyard with porch for barbecuing! Check it out now because it's priced to lease fast!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7518 Deloache Ave. have any available units?
7518 Deloache Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 7518 Deloache Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
7518 Deloache Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7518 Deloache Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7518 Deloache Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 7518 Deloache Ave. offer parking?
No, 7518 Deloache Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 7518 Deloache Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7518 Deloache Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7518 Deloache Ave. have a pool?
No, 7518 Deloache Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 7518 Deloache Ave. have accessible units?
No, 7518 Deloache Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 7518 Deloache Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7518 Deloache Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7518 Deloache Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7518 Deloache Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
