7502 Granite Terrace Lane

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

7502 Granite Terrace Ln Houston TX 77083



Located just of State Highway 6 (0.5 mile) and the Westpark tollway (1.5 miles west, 2.5miles east). Located off main road but near neighborhood entrance



Down stairs:

guest bedroom, full bath, office/den/dining room, kitchen with breakfast area, family room, laundry room, under stairs storage.



Upstairs:

Master bedroom with master bath and balcony, 2 bedrooms and full bath, bonus room



Outside/Garage/yard:

Parking for 2 vehicles in front of house. 400 sq ft detached two car garage in back of house, drive way long enough for trucks. Large concrete patio between house and garage, one of the larger yards in the neighborhood.

Extras:

Kitchen comes with: dishwasher, oven/range, microwave with vent fan, and refrigerator

House pre wired with security system

House pre wired for cable/internet

Whole house water filter installed

Pre-installed curtain rod hooks on windows

Ceiling fans in master bedroom and all living areas

Optional baby gates at bottom and top of stairs (can be removed before move in)

High efficiency construction = low electric bills

Gas or electric hook up for dryer

Garage comes with shelves for extra storage

Optional work bench in garage (can be removed before move in)

Neighborhood has park with playground and walking path

All windows have 2 blinds

Master bedroom has balcony



