7502 Granite Terrace Lane

Amenities
7502 Granite Terrace Ln Houston TX 77083
Location:
Located just of State Highway 6 (0.5 mile) and the Westpark tollway (1.5 miles west, 2.5miles east). Located off main road but near neighborhood entrance
Down stairs:
guest bedroom, full bath, office/den/dining room, kitchen with breakfast area, family room, laundry room, under stairs storage.
Upstairs:
Master bedroom with master bath and balcony, 2 bedrooms and full bath, bonus room
Outside/Garage/yard:
Parking for 2 vehicles in front of house. 400 sq ft detached two car garage in back of house, drive way long enough for trucks. Large concrete patio between house and garage, one of the larger yards in the neighborhood.
Extras:
Kitchen comes with: dishwasher, oven/range, microwave with vent fan, and refrigerator
House pre wired with security system
House pre wired for cable/internet
Whole house water filter installed
Pre-installed curtain rod hooks on windows
Ceiling fans in master bedroom and all living areas
Optional baby gates at bottom and top of stairs (can be removed before move in)
High efficiency construction = low electric bills
Gas or electric hook up for dryer
Garage comes with shelves for extra storage
Optional work bench in garage (can be removed before move in)
Neighborhood has park with playground and walking path
All windows have 2 blinds
Master bedroom has balcony
