Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
7502 Granite Terrace Lane
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:10 AM

7502 Granite Terrace Lane

7502 Granite Terrace Ln · No Longer Available
Location

7502 Granite Terrace Ln, Harris County, TX 77083

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
playground
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
7502 Granite Terrace Ln Houston TX 77083

Location:
Located just of State Highway 6 (0.5 mile) and the Westpark tollway (1.5 miles west, 2.5miles east). Located off main road but near neighborhood entrance

Down stairs:
guest bedroom, full bath, office/den/dining room, kitchen with breakfast area, family room, laundry room, under stairs storage.

Upstairs:
Master bedroom with master bath and balcony, 2 bedrooms and full bath, bonus room

Outside/Garage/yard:
Parking for 2 vehicles in front of house. 400 sq ft detached two car garage in back of house, drive way long enough for trucks. Large concrete patio between house and garage, one of the larger yards in the neighborhood.
Extras:
Kitchen comes with: dishwasher, oven/range, microwave with vent fan, and refrigerator
House pre wired with security system
House pre wired for cable/internet
Whole house water filter installed
Pre-installed curtain rod hooks on windows
Ceiling fans in master bedroom and all living areas
Optional baby gates at bottom and top of stairs (can be removed before move in)
High efficiency construction = low electric bills
Gas or electric hook up for dryer
Garage comes with shelves for extra storage
Optional work bench in garage (can be removed before move in)
Neighborhood has park with playground and walking path
All windows have 2 blinds
Master bedroom has balcony

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/33531

(RLNE4860039)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

