Beautiful 2-story home in a great location minutes from highway 99 and I10. It is one of the largest homes in the neighborhood. It is a 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath with a den. The kitchen is open with a stunning huge island. The three bedrooms are spacious and located on the second floor of the home along with the master bath. This is an absolute must see!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7415 Legacy Pines Drive have any available units?
7415 Legacy Pines Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 7415 Legacy Pines Drive have?
Some of 7415 Legacy Pines Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7415 Legacy Pines Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7415 Legacy Pines Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.