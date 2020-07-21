All apartments in Harris County
Last updated May 6 2019 at 1:57 AM

7415 Legacy Pines Drive

7415 Legacy Pines Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7415 Legacy Pines Drive, Harris County, TX 77433

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Beautiful 2-story home in a great location minutes from highway 99 and I10. It is one of the largest homes in the neighborhood. It is a 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath with a den. The kitchen is open with a stunning huge island. The three bedrooms are spacious and located on the second floor of the home along with the master bath. This is an absolute must see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7415 Legacy Pines Drive have any available units?
7415 Legacy Pines Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 7415 Legacy Pines Drive have?
Some of 7415 Legacy Pines Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7415 Legacy Pines Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7415 Legacy Pines Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7415 Legacy Pines Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7415 Legacy Pines Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 7415 Legacy Pines Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7415 Legacy Pines Drive offers parking.
Does 7415 Legacy Pines Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7415 Legacy Pines Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7415 Legacy Pines Drive have a pool?
No, 7415 Legacy Pines Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7415 Legacy Pines Drive have accessible units?
No, 7415 Legacy Pines Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7415 Legacy Pines Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7415 Legacy Pines Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7415 Legacy Pines Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7415 Legacy Pines Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
