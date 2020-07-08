7403 Tonsley Springs Dr

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Inviting two-story home featuring four spacious bedrooms and two full large and one half bathrooms. This home also features a cozy kitchen for your cooking needs, formal dining and living rooms for entertaining guests, and a capacious family room great for relaxing after work! Enjoy the open backyard great for all your family activites! Don't miss a great opportunity to view this warm home up close and personal before it's too late! Check it out today! Hurry Hurry Hurry! DON'T HAVE A REALTOR? CALL 832-981-5941 TO SCHEDULE A SELF SHOWING.