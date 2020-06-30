All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 7326 FOX COVE TRAIL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
7326 FOX COVE TRAIL
Last updated December 2 2019 at 10:10 PM

7326 FOX COVE TRAIL

7326 Fox Cove Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7326 Fox Cove Trail, Harris County, TX 77338

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
media room
This is a brand new home in Humble, Texas. Construction will be completed in a few weeks and will be ready for rent in mid-July. Single story house, 1730 sq ft, 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, master bath has separate shower and tub, full kitchen, separate laundry room, breakfast area, large living room, and large dining / study room. All bathrooms and laundry room are ceramic tiled, rooms are carpeted. 2 car garage with garage door opener. All windows will have 2inch faux wood blinds. Covered front porch.
Photos attached here are from May 2014 showing construction almost complete.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7326 FOX COVE TRAIL have any available units?
7326 FOX COVE TRAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 7326 FOX COVE TRAIL have?
Some of 7326 FOX COVE TRAIL's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7326 FOX COVE TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
7326 FOX COVE TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7326 FOX COVE TRAIL pet-friendly?
No, 7326 FOX COVE TRAIL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 7326 FOX COVE TRAIL offer parking?
Yes, 7326 FOX COVE TRAIL offers parking.
Does 7326 FOX COVE TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7326 FOX COVE TRAIL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7326 FOX COVE TRAIL have a pool?
No, 7326 FOX COVE TRAIL does not have a pool.
Does 7326 FOX COVE TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 7326 FOX COVE TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 7326 FOX COVE TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7326 FOX COVE TRAIL has units with dishwashers.
Does 7326 FOX COVE TRAIL have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7326 FOX COVE TRAIL has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Beacon at Buffalo Pointe
10301 Buffalo Speedway
Houston, TX 77054
Domain New Forest
6301 Pale Sage Dr
Houston, TX 77049
Colquitt
710 Colquitt Street
Houston, TX 77006
West 18th Lofts
2727 W 18th St
Houston, TX 77008
The Lodge at Spring Shadows
10221 Centrepark Dr
Houston, TX 77084
Abbey at Jones Road
10802 Greencreek Dr
Houston, TX 77070
Riverwalk
450 Normandy St
Houston, TX 77015
SkyHouse Houston
1625 Main St
Houston, TX 77002

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine