7326 FOX COVE TRAIL

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage internet access media room

This is a brand new home in Humble, Texas. Construction will be completed in a few weeks and will be ready for rent in mid-July. Single story house, 1730 sq ft, 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, master bath has separate shower and tub, full kitchen, separate laundry room, breakfast area, large living room, and large dining / study room. All bathrooms and laundry room are ceramic tiled, rooms are carpeted. 2 car garage with garage door opener. All windows will have 2inch faux wood blinds. Covered front porch.

Photos attached here are from May 2014 showing construction almost complete.