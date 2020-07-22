All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 7319 Thistleglen Cir..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
7319 Thistleglen Cir.
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:03 AM

7319 Thistleglen Cir.

7319 Thistleglen Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7319 Thistleglen Circle, Harris County, TX 77095

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
- Nicely remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Sommerall. Home is located near the end of a quiet cul-de-sac and just a few blocks away from a nice community park and swimming pool. Easy access to 290 and Highway 6.

Schedule with your agent to view today!

Apply at www.rentalapply.com - Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.

Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is a minimum $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of application fees due to non-acceptance of pets.

(RLNE3030913)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7319 Thistleglen Cir. have any available units?
7319 Thistleglen Cir. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 7319 Thistleglen Cir. have?
Some of 7319 Thistleglen Cir.'s amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7319 Thistleglen Cir. currently offering any rent specials?
7319 Thistleglen Cir. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7319 Thistleglen Cir. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7319 Thistleglen Cir. is pet friendly.
Does 7319 Thistleglen Cir. offer parking?
Yes, 7319 Thistleglen Cir. offers parking.
Does 7319 Thistleglen Cir. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7319 Thistleglen Cir. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7319 Thistleglen Cir. have a pool?
Yes, 7319 Thistleglen Cir. has a pool.
Does 7319 Thistleglen Cir. have accessible units?
No, 7319 Thistleglen Cir. does not have accessible units.
Does 7319 Thistleglen Cir. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7319 Thistleglen Cir. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7319 Thistleglen Cir. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7319 Thistleglen Cir. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Estates at Hollister
7740 W Little York Rd
Houston, TX 77040
Crossings at St. Charles
5505 Pine St
Houston, TX 77081
Cortland Spring Plaza
21145 Spring Plaza Drive
Spring, TX 77388
The Dawson
13411 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Vintage Apartments
6500 W 43rd St
Houston, TX 77092
The Standard in the Heights
601 Waverly Street
Houston, TX 77007
Bridges on Eldridge
2250 Eldridge Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077
Amherst at CityView
17103 Imperial Valley Dr
Houston, TX 77060

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine