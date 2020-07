Amenities

NO CARPET!! Fresh Paint! Enchanting and Beautiful Single Story 3 bedroom 2 bath Home With Open Concept Split Floorplan. French doors lead to a HUGE backyard. Remodeled kitchen and walk-in closets in every bedroom on a double cul-de-sac street! Ceramic Tile throughout this home and is full of natural light. Large Living area boasts vaulted ceilings. NO CARPET AT ALL!! Parks and YMCA nearby. Call for a Private Viewing of your NextHome Today!