7202 Seton Lake Drive

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace

PRICED to LEASE FAST and ready for IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! This one story home is located on an oversized corner lot. Spacious floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, formal living and dining area, family room w/fireplace, and breakfast area! Nice size kitchen that includes all the appliances plus washer and dryer! Bedrooms are good sizes with WIC in master! Great size backyard w/patio! Pet owners pays no upfront fee or deposits! NO FLOODING! Great location minutes from Beltway 8 and 249. Call our Leasing Agent for more information on this home. Schedule a Self Tour at your convenience: https://secure.rently.com/properties/691024 or CALL 888-883-1193 (#968473).