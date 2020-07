Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill

- Move-In Ready Home in Hearthstone!! 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath, Spacious living Room with Natural Lightning!! The Kitchen Has Beautiful Granite Counter tops And it Opens to A Stupendous Breakfast Area. Lets not Forget The Large Concrete Patio, Exceptional Space for Grilling and Relaxing With Family and Friends. Set Up An Appointment Today!!



(RLNE4589416)