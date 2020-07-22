6807 Tammany Manor Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fantastic one story in Spring Terrace. Close to new 99 Grand Parkway. Recently updated cabinets in kitchen and baths. New granite. New tile flooring and tile bath surrounds. Home features open floor plan with large family room that opens to formal living or study. Refrigerator included. Spacious bedrooms. Ceiling fans. 2 inch blinds throughout. neutral paint. Backyard with covered patio. Come take a look!