6807 Tammany Manor Ln
Last updated August 2 2019 at 7:35 AM

6807 Tammany Manor Ln

6807 Tammany Manor Lane · No Longer Available
6807 Tammany Manor Lane, Harris County, TX 77379

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fantastic one story in Spring Terrace. Close to new 99 Grand Parkway. Recently updated cabinets in kitchen and baths. New granite. New tile flooring and tile bath surrounds. Home features open floor plan with large family room that opens to formal living or study. Refrigerator included. Spacious bedrooms. Ceiling fans. 2 inch blinds throughout. neutral paint. Backyard with covered patio. Come take a look!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 6807 Tammany Manor Ln have any available units?
6807 Tammany Manor Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 6807 Tammany Manor Ln have?
Some of 6807 Tammany Manor Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6807 Tammany Manor Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6807 Tammany Manor Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6807 Tammany Manor Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 6807 Tammany Manor Ln is pet friendly.
Does 6807 Tammany Manor Ln offer parking?
Yes, 6807 Tammany Manor Ln offers parking.
Does 6807 Tammany Manor Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6807 Tammany Manor Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6807 Tammany Manor Ln have a pool?
No, 6807 Tammany Manor Ln does not have a pool.
Does 6807 Tammany Manor Ln have accessible units?
No, 6807 Tammany Manor Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6807 Tammany Manor Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6807 Tammany Manor Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 6807 Tammany Manor Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6807 Tammany Manor Ln has units with air conditioning.
